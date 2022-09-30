JOHNSON CITY - Thomas Carroll Russell, Sr., 73, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022 in the Franklin-Woods Hospital. He was born January 6, 1949 in Blackwater, Virginia to the late Rufus & Daisy Garland Russell. He had lived most of his life in Carter County. He was a retired Supervisor with Leon Ferenback. He loved everything about science. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Linda Sue Markland Russell, a son: Michael Russell and four brothers.
Survivors include his Two Sons: Thomas Russell, Jr. and wife Amy, Elizabethton and Christopher Russell, Sr and wife Tonya, Johnson City. Six Grandchildren: Christopher Russell, Jr., Trevor Russell, Logan Russell, Taylor Russell, Jordan Russell and Bailey Russell, Three Great Grandchildren: One Sister: Lorraine Hopson, Johnson City.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Washington County Memory Gardens with Rev. Bill McDaniel officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:15 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Russell family