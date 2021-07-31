GREENEVILLE - Thomas C. Jessee, 68, of Greeneville, Tennessee, passed away on July 27, 2021.
He was born on September 19, 1952, in Mount Holly, New Jersey, to the late Charles and Marcella Jessee. His family moved to Bristol, Tennessee when he was 6, where he played football for and graduated from Tennessee High School in 1970. Tom graduated from the University of Tennessee and received his law degree from the University of Tennessee, College of Law in 1975. Tom started his law career in South Carolina and practiced there for eight years before returning to Johnson City to open his own practice with his brother in 1983.
Tom loved practicing law and was a true advocate for his clients. He took that opportunity to make a positive impact in many people’s lives. When not working, he loved to travel the world with friends and family and have grand adventures that he looked back on with joy when retelling stories. He enjoyed movies, music, sitting by the pool, and was an avid reader of both fiction and non-fiction. He always said he would write a book when he retired based on his adventures of practicing law and traveling. He and his family regularly attended Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church and he enjoyed his church family. The thing he loved most of all was hosting get-togethers for any reason to enjoy a delicious meal, a moving conversation, and a perfect glass of scotch with those gathered together.
He is survived by his wife: Crystal Jessee; his daughter: Kaitlyn Grace; his son and wife: Brian and Erin Jessee; granddaughters: Brynn and Shea Jessee; his nephew and wife: Nick and Shelley Jessee; great nieces: Quinn and Kate Jessee; his sister-in-law: Sharon M. Green; Darlene Temple, who had been by his side and his best friend for 38 years; and a countless number of friends who he cared for like family.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 6 p.m. Monday, August 2nd, at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home, 1125 Tusculum Boulevard, Greeneville. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to honor Tom’s generous and caring nature may make donations to Alps of Greeneville, The Hope Center of Greeneville, Evergreen Life Services of Greeneville, Holston Home, or Pleasant Hill U.M. Church in Bulls Gap in lieu of sending flowers.