JOHNSON CITY - Thomas Anthony Salas, 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Tom was born on October 4, 1937, in Dallas, Texas.
He was a provocative child, who developed into a man, who would move on to champion the rights of others. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol at the time of President John F. Kennedy, and proudly served to protect Our Country’s Freedom and the air space it sought to defend.
Tom and his wife, Ann, married in 1975. Together they stood to protect and defend the rights of others in all forms of humanity. By their own integrity, they Advocated for Human Rights, the Rights of Women and Children, the Protection of our Environment and the Animals, and the causes therein.
Tom was a vigilant man who stood for those he loved and in standing with his friends, loved fiercely, with all his heart and soul.
As Tom’s friends would say- he could light up any room with his laughter And Sweet Soul. And was a Huge Heart with arms and legs attached. And he cried easily at the thought of any life Suffering Needlessly on this planet. He fought to ensure life at every stage and level of existence for all those he knew and stood for those whom he did not know-but knew existed
His wealth and knowledge of Life, Love, and Airplanes may never be surpassed. And his ability to Share That Gift Of Life, And The Love Of God, with all his Family and Friends will never be forgotten! He continues living on in our hearts forever. We are grateful, those of us who knew him and are Privileged at the task of Calling him our Friend.
Tom was preceded in death by his Wife, Ann Townsend Salas; Ann’s Sister, and her husband, Beverly & Jim Sutherland; Tom’s Parents, Felix & Myrtle Salas; Ann’s Parents, Paul & Agnes Townsend; and his Friend, Elizabeth Williams.
Those left behind to cherish Tom’s memory are his Nephew, Mark Sutherland & his wife Mary Klett, and Family; his Niece, Laura Sutherland & her Life Partner, Cheryl, and Family; his Cousin, Charlotte Stapleton, and her daughter Carol Tollie; his Cousin, Jan Salas Flynn; his Cousin, Jennifer Broce & Byron Young; Close friend, Elizabeth Williams’ Daughter, Sophie Williams; friends from the Neighborhood, Raymond & Angie, Ann, Don & Donna, the Young Couples, and All The Kids On The Street; the Cast & Crew of O’Charley’s of Johnson City including his BFF, Roger Bowman.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Melanie Harrison, P.A., Chad Franklin, Valerie Loy, Albert Ingram, and Greg Mitchell, for extending loving care, help, and support to Tom.
Loved Forever. Forever Missed. Never Forgotten. Godspeed!
A Memorial Service to honor Tom will be held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, in Gray, Tennessee, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 2:00 PM.
Condolences can be sent to Tom’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Mr. Thomas Anthony Salas