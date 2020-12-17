JOHNSON CITY - Thomas Allie Calender better known as “Big A”, age 77, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of the late Allie Calender and Eileen Kummer Calender.
Big A was of the Lutheran faith and had worked as an Accountant for Private Schools. He had received the award as one of the Top 5 Directors of Finance of Private Schools. He was an avid fan of the University of Missouri, and the Atlanta Braves.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda Calender; one son, Chris and wife Melanie; two grandchildren, Dema and Grey; one sister, Alita Small and husband Bill; one brother, Dale Calender and wife Debbie; and several nieces and nephews.
A Private Committal Service and Inurnment will be held at the Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Calender family
