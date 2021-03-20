BLUFF CITY - Theresa M. Leduc, age 76, of Bluff City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021 from the Bristol Regional Medical Center Hospital. Theresa was born in Michigan to the late Charles and Mary Petrie Leduc. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Leduc and James Leduc.
Theresa was employed with Alemite Corporation for 16 years and attended Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her memory include her brothers, Charles Leduc (Sharon), Dennis Leduc, Ronald Leduc; and sister, Linda Jones. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Theresa Leduc will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Jamie Ferguson officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 PM on Monday.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Paul Kramer and staff at Holston Valley Medical Center.
