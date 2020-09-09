JOHNSON CITY - Theodore “Ted” Roosevelt Caldwell, 81, of Johnson City died at the Johnson City Medical Center on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was a native of Johnson City, TN, son of the late Theodore Roosevelt Sr. and Molinda Johnston Caldwell.
Ted was a retired plant manager in the fiber manufacturing industry. He served his country in many ways, he was in active service in the U. S. Army and also many years in the Army Reserves for a total of 28 and a half years most as a Master Sergeant.
Ted was a member of Piney Flats First Baptist Church and had served there in many areas.
He was a member of the MM Martin Masonic Lodge #547 where he had served in many areas including Master of the lodge.
Ted loved the out-doors, fishing, motorcycle trike riding, camping, painting, church activities and wood working.
In addition to his parents, a sister Louvenia B. Caldwell Rogers had preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory; his wife, Christy DeLoach Caldwell; four children, Susie Caldwell Stansbery (Marvin), Timothy R. Caldwell (Kathy), Sabrina Caldwell Carroll (Michael) and L. Brandon Caldwell; four grandchildren, Rebeccah L. Tovar (Andres), Kathleen A. Stansbery, Trysten M. Channell (Richard) and Reiley D. Carroll; a brother-in-law, Harold D. Rogers; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends at the Piney Flats First Baptist Church on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm under the direction of Dr. Allen Davis. A committal service will be conducted on Saturday, August 12, 2020 at the Blythe Baptist Church Cemetery, Blythe, GA at 3:00 pm, pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Military honors to be provided by the U. S. Army.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes to have memorials made to his church, Piney Flats First Baptist Church, St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Shriners Children’s Hospital and Kairos Prison Ministry.
Memories and condolences may be made to www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Caldwell family. (423) 282-1521