Theodore Michael Harroll passed away the morning of March 20, 2023, of a broken heart. He was 80 years old.

Ted was born November 27, 1942, in Columbus, Ohio. He married his soulmate and best friend, Patricia Harroll, in August of 1966. He is dad to Kim Fleming, Kelly Elliott, Carolyn Johnson and Robert Harroll. His wife and son were awaiting his arrival in heaven. He is Lone Wolf to Running Fawn, Morning Dove and Pouncing Wolf. He is Papaw to six grandchildren: granddaughter and best friend Alicia Fleming, Jennifer Woodfin, Mikey Fleming, Colton Johnson, Reagan Harroll and Teddy Elliott and nine great-grandchildren; LaShawn, Julian, Christian, Makayla, Faith, Nathan, Chloe, Noah and Rhemy. He is father-in-law to Greg Fleming and Shannon Johnson. He is the brother of Shirley Burnum.

