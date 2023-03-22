Theodore Michael Harroll passed away the morning of March 20, 2023, of a broken heart. He was 80 years old.
Ted was born November 27, 1942, in Columbus, Ohio. He married his soulmate and best friend, Patricia Harroll, in August of 1966. He is dad to Kim Fleming, Kelly Elliott, Carolyn Johnson and Robert Harroll. His wife and son were awaiting his arrival in heaven. He is Lone Wolf to Running Fawn, Morning Dove and Pouncing Wolf. He is Papaw to six grandchildren: granddaughter and best friend Alicia Fleming, Jennifer Woodfin, Mikey Fleming, Colton Johnson, Reagan Harroll and Teddy Elliott and nine great-grandchildren; LaShawn, Julian, Christian, Makayla, Faith, Nathan, Chloe, Noah and Rhemy. He is father-in-law to Greg Fleming and Shannon Johnson. He is the brother of Shirley Burnum.
Ted was a passionate artist, enthusiastic soldier and hard-working family man. His love for his family was his inspiration. His words of wisdom to his children were to have each other’s backs at all times. Many bullies on the playground suffered the wrath of the Harroll children if they dared to attack one. He was adopted at the age of three by Ted and Mae Harroll but never forgot his roots. He spent many years searching for his birth family and reconnected in the last few years. He was a kind and loving father, devoted husband, practical joker, film enthusiast, avid reader and fantastic chef. A printer by trade, he ran his own business for many years. He taught his children how to run a printing press, maneuver a canoe, catch a bullfrog with his bare hands, build a bookshelf, sled down a steep hill, make pancakes the size of the plate and to appreciate the comfort and chaos of family time. He was passionate about his woodworking and looming projects, grilling out huge meals by the pool for his family, reading a good book, fishing for an afternoon often without catching any fish and protecting and defending his family.
The people who knew him best will miss his bear hugs, his wicked sense of humor, the thrilling way he answered the phone with a Stokeresque “Good Evening”, endless hours of trick or treating, warm corn fritters with maple syrup, shell hunting on Sunset Beach, building weather balloons for science projects and his ability to convince every child and grandchild of the existence of Santa Claus. He never missed an opportunity to hug his children or kiss his wife. His big and generous heart warmed all who loved him, and he will be missed greatly.
There will be a visitation and chance to say goodbye to Ted on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 10 AM until 12 PM at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
