FALL BRANCH - Thelma Tucker Light, 90, of Fall Branch, passed from this life to her heavenly home, Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Washington County, living her entire life in the Fall Branch community. Thelma retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center and Fall Branch Elementary School. She attended Oak Glen Union Church as long as her health permitted.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dana Light, Sr.; son, Marvin Light; her parents, Hardin Tucker and Florence Crawford; brother, Gene Tucker; sisters, Margaret Miller, Novella Kerr and Patti Nicely; and granddaughter, Melanie Crawford.
Thelma is survived by her sons, Marion and Linda Light, Wes and Cindy Light, Dana and Judy Light, Jr.; daughter, Jewel and Doug Hamblen; brothers, Vestal and Lisa Tucker, Malcolm Crawford, Buddy Crawford; sister, Mary Chaplin; grandchildren, Robert “Bobby” Light, Sarah and Jeremy Wine, Shannon and Sharon Hamblen, Juanita and Mike Harwood, Jeneen and Brian Smith, Johnny and Rhonda Light, and Richard and Pam Light; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and special friends, Wanda McGhee and Leo Steele.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Johnny McGhee officiating. Those wishing to attend Thelma’s graveside service should please follow the CDC Covid-19 recommendations.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Thelma requested that donations be made to Lovelace Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 987 Ryan Rd, Fall Branch, TN 37656 or Oak Glen Union Church Building Fund, 158 Moulton Rd., Fall Branch, TN.
The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Greeneville for their care of Thelma.