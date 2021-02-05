PULASKI - Thelma Sue Isenberg Jones, 85, of Pulaski, TN, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.
She was born in Piney Flats, TN, a daughter of the late Gentry and Mae Pickle Isenberg.
Sue was a lifelong Christian, with a heart for service that drove her to work as a Registered Nurse. She found her niche at the hospital in becoming a ‘Diabetes Educator’, helping those in her care to better understand their diagnosis and giving them all the tools to live a better life moving forward.
She is remembered as a compassionate and loving person, who loved her family and thought of them as the most important thing.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: husband, David Lee Jones, and one sister, Joann Isenberg Boyd.
She is survived by: four children, Laura J. Jones and husband Chip, Clinton Jones, Andrew Jones and wife Regena, Wesley Jones and wife Debbie; one sister, Betty Isenberg Harvey and husband Kenneth; as well as seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A committal service will be held for Sue Jones at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Service will be officiated by Chip Jones. Those attending are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 PM.
Memorials and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Family. (423) 282-1521