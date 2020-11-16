JOHNSON CITY - Thelma Ruth Moles Bulla, 88, of Johnson City, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at NHC Healthcare in Johnson City.
She was born in Greene County, a daughter of the late William Harold Moles and Callie Moore Moles.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: her husband, William “Bill” Bulla; two daughters, Sherry Silvers and Cathy McMackin, both of Limestone; and one brother, Albert Moles of Greeneville.
Survivors include: sons, Terry McMackin of Jonesborough and Joel McMackin of Gray; stepchildren, Debra Bulla of Elizabethton, Ricky Bulla and wife Donna of Johnson City, Terry Bulla and wife Peggy of Hutto, TX; grandson, Chris McMackin of Knoxville; siblings, Wilma Pates of Chuckey, Larry Moles of Jacksonville, FL, and Rex Moles of Pensacola, FL; niece, Doris McAmis; and special friends, Aileen Bulla, Joyce Harrison, and Norman Duncan.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at NHC Healthcare, the hospice team, and Visiting Angels.
A committal service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Friends and family are asked to gather at the graveside by 1:50 PM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521