JOHNSON CITY - Thelma Mae Price, age 100, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 30, 2022.
A native of Johnson City, Thelma was born on May 22, 1922, to the late James Robert Verble and Sarah Minerva Bowman Verble.
JOHNSON CITY - Thelma Mae Price, age 100, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 30, 2022.
A native of Johnson City, Thelma was born on May 22, 1922, to the late James Robert Verble and Sarah Minerva Bowman Verble.
Thelma was a longtime member and Sunday School teacher at Cherry Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, CH Price, in 2012; daughter, Dorthy (and Abraham) White; and brothers, William (and Dorothy) Verble, Luther Verble, and James (and Joanne) Verble.
She is survived by her siblings, Helen Verble Greenwell, Donald J. Verble, and Annie Verble Harvey; stepson and wife, Maris and Janice Price; sister-in-law, Bonnie Verble; and several nieces and nephews and grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, as well as Amedisys for their care and support during this time.
There will be a committal service at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Washington County Memory Gardens in the mausoleum chapel, under the direction of John Verble.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Cherry Grove Baptist Church, Sunday School Department, 104 Cherry Grove Rd, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is honored to serve the Price family. 423-282-1521
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.