HAMPTON - Thelma Mae Cates Jaynes, 83, of Hampton, beloved wife of 50 years to the Late Rev. James W. (Bill), entered into Heaven’s portals on May 20,2021 after a long illness. She was a lifelong resident of Hampton, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William and Zemma Gouge Cates.
In addition to her father, mother and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Ann Cates Honeycutt, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Max and June Harrison.
She taught school for the Carter County School System. She retired from Hampton Elementary School after 37 1/2 years of “going to school.”
She was an active member of the Little Doe Freewill Baptist Church. Thelma served as a pastor’s wife for over 30 years at several churches, including Little Doe Free Will Baptist Church, Sunset Free Will Baptist Church, Morgan’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, and Green Mountain Free Will Baptist Church.
Thelma took great pleasure in gardening and tending to her flowers. She enjoyed traveling and had visited Mexico, Canada, and 46 states.
One of her greatest joys was her family and she adored spending time with them, whether hosting Thanksgiving dinner or a simple family meal after church.
Those left to cherish her memory, include her children, son, Jack Allen Jaynes and wife Curry, and daughter, Lisa Burdick and husband Kent. She also is survived by her siblings which include one brother, William Cates, Jr. and wife Sally, Atlanta, Georgia and two sisters, Doris and Garland James, Unicoi, and Linda Joy and Ben Williams, Elizabethton, brother-in- law Gilbert Honeycutt. She is also survived by a special cousin Dr. Shirley Morgan along with many other beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Thelma Mae Cates Jaynes will follow at 3:30 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the John Whitehead Cemetery with Reverend Shane Waters and Chaplain Chris Hughes officiating. Active pallbearers will be Steve Slagle, Mark Honeycutt, Sam McGee, David McGee, Joe Street, Mike Hill and Dr. Kevin Ward. Honorary pallbearers will be John David McGee, Ben Allen Williams, Mike James and the members of Little Doe Free Will Baptist Church.
The family would like to express thanks to all those who helped during Thelma’s extended illness including Dr. Kenny Hopland, Dr. Jeff Hopland, Chris Hughes, the special team at amedysis hospice, as well as, her sister Joy and the many other caregivers during this journey.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the Little Doe Free Will Baptist Church/ Youth Group (C/O Shane Waters), 118 Simerly Creek Road, Hampton, TN 37658.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com