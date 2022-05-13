JOHNSON CITY - Thelma Lue Sneyd, age 84 of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Dave and Ida Morton Campbell, born to them on September 12, 1937 in Washington County. She united in marriage to Carl Sneyd and to this union, two loving sons were born. She was a homemaker and attended the Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, Thelma is preceded in death by her husband Carl Sneyd.
Thelma is survived by her loving sons, Kyle (Barb) Sneyd and David (Amy) Sneyd; her grandchildren, Josh Sneyd, Heath (Christina) Sneyd, Kelby Sneyd and fiancé Brittney Birchfield; honorary grandchildren, Justin Alley, Jordon and Misty Shepard; her great-grandchildren, Aislynn Sciubba, Mikaela Sciubba and J.T. Hayes. She is also survived by many dear friends left behind to cherish her memory.
Funeral services for Thelma Lue Sneyd will be conducted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Kenneth Grindstaff and Brett Jones officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday evening after 5:00 P.M. until the hour of service at 7:00 P.M.
A committal service will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the Roselawn Memorial Park with Heath Sneyd, Josh Sneyd, Kelby Sneyd, Justin Alley, Jordon Shepard, Bobby Sneyd and William David Sneyd serving pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Ford and Bill Garland. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 1:50 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Sneyd Family.