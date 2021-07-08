BLUFF CITY - Thelma June Garris Utsman, age 81 of Bluff City, TN went home to be with her Lord Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Thelma was born to the late Warren Garris and June Shampine Garris Hart. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Utsman; son, Craig James Utsman; brother, Phillip Garris and sister, Judy Fanara
Those left to cherish her memories include three children, Cecil Utsman Jr. (Diane) of Myrtle Beach, Denita Utsman of Bluff City and Kevin Utsman of Bluff City; eight grandchildren, Sabrina Harris, Heather Shumaker, Whitney Carroll, Devin Sturgill, Shane Sturgill, Craig Utsman, Kendra Sturgill and Nathan Utsman; sister, Margaret Graney; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Thelma was a member of First Christian Church in Bluff City. She loved her children and grandchildren.
A service to honor the life of Thelma June Utsman will be conducted at 7:00 pm at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel Saturday, July 10, 2021 with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Tetrick Bluff City Chapel.
Graveside service and interment will be conducted at Glenwood Cemetery at 2:00 pm Sunday, July 11, 2021. Active pallbearers will be Craig Utsman, Nathan Utsman, Shane Sturgill, Toby Harris, Braden Perry and Carson Perry. Honorary Pallbearers will be friends and family. Those attending are ask to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 pm.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. The family is in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City, Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917.