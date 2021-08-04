Thelma H. Norris, born October 28, 1922, transitioned on August 3, 2021. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Milligan, TN, the daughter of George and Viola Haynes.
She graduated as Valedictorian from Swift Memorial Junior College and went on to attend Tennessee State University and received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from East TN State University. She was an elementary school teacher for 31 years. She taught in Wilson County, TN; Lee County, VA, and the Johnson City school system. She retired in 1987.
She was a member for over 60 years at Thankful Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher in the Primary Department, Director of the Youth Department, Bible School Teacher, and a member of the YWA’s. She was a member of the Pro-To Club, NAACP, UMOJA, Washington County Retired Teachers, Comwoleis Club, and Senior Saints. She was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 72 years, Willie E. Norris, Jr., her son Haynes E. Norris and two grandchildren, Jason M. Fields and Jamie Lynn Fields.
She leaves to mourn her daughter Jackie (Fred) Fields, Murfreesboro, TN; her son Thomas (Kimberly) Norris, Bristol, TN; her grandchildren Karin Petway, Murfreesboro, TN; Angela Barkley, Columbus, OH; Tony Sewell, Memphis, TN; Ashleigh (Tekai) Norris-Shu, Bristol, TN; Jason Norris, Bristol, TN; Adrienne Norris, Johnson City, TN; Ezekiel Watterson, Boston, MA; Kyerra Norris, Greensboro, NC; Kailyn Norris; Greensboro, NC; three inherited grandchildren Tracy (Joe) Mintz, Woodstock, GA, Ryan Parks, Bristol, TN and Arvid (Daphne) Hall; her 17 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, a loving godson, John F. Birchette, IV, Johnson City, TN and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews. She also leaves to mourn long-time special friends, Gloria Porter, Betty Burleson, Terea Graham, Varnessa Morgan, and Robert “Buck” Johnson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Avalon Hospice, Johnson City, TN.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with the funeral immediately following at 11:00 AM at Thankful Baptist Church, 1501 E. Watauga Ave, Johnson City, TN.
The family will receive friends at all other times at the home of Willie & Thelma Norris, 211 Elm Street, Johnson City, TN.
Professional services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN 37601 www.birchette mortuary.com 423-926-6013.