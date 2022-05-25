Tessa Chatelain, 67, passed of pancreatic cancer on Thursday, May 19, 2022 surrounded by her family.
Tessa was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 10, 1955 to Michael and Catherine D’Angelo. Tessa was married to O’Brien Chatelain and together they raised three children. Having experienced a dysfunctional home as a child, Tessa determined to provide her children with a loving, stable home and she succeeded. She was an attentive, protective, supportive mother. Her joy was her children and grandchildren.
Tessa was a delight to know and will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of meeting her. She greatly enjoyed the company of her siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She had a kind spirit and loved telling humorous stories. She loved music and loved to dance. She was always the life of the party.
Above all, Tessa’s greatest affection was for Jesus. She always credited the Lord with providing her with faith and strength to endure her various life difficulties including her cancer battle.
Tessa is preceded in death by her parents and her younger brother Ricardo D’Angelo.
Tessa is survived by her husband O’Brien; her children and their spouses: Larry (Stacey) Latour, Ryan (Suzanne) Chatelain, and Abby (Brian) Robinson; her grandchildren: Mary and Savannah Latour; Angel, Ethan, and Sean Chatelain; Erilyn and Brennan Robinson; honorary grandchild David Brown; siblings Michael D’Angelo, Gayle Childs, Manuel D’Angelo, and Cathy Cox; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 4:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, with Pastor Rick Keller officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Chatelain Family.
If you would like to make a donation in Tessa's memory, please consider St. Jude's Hospital, Mercy Ship, or your favorite Christian charity.