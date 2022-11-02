1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 KJV
“16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel and with the trump of God; and the dead in Christ shall rise first.
17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air; and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
ELIZABETHTON - On October31, 2022, Terry Wayne Fenner, 62, Elizabethton, left behind his earthly body and took on a Heavenly body because of the death and resurrection of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Preceding him in death was his mother, Barbara Joan Summerow, his grandmother, Helen Price, and his beloved dog Roxie.
Survivors include his father William (Bill) Fenner, Brother Billy (Penny), sisters Kathy (Rick) Melton, Connie (David) Gray, and Willie (Gary) Whitson and his daughters Cindy and April Fenner.
Terry was in the class of 1978 (Elizabethton). He had an impact on everyone he met and was truly loved by all. He has taken the laughter out of our hearts and has left a void that can never be replaced.
Special thanks to his nieces and nephews for their love and care for him, His “work” buddy Lester Julian and so many cousins that have shown love and compassion. Also, thanks to Jan Gouge, and Dr. William Garrett and Caris of Johnson City, TN.
No service is planned at this time. Friends and family may call on the family at his father, Bill or sister Kathy’s residence at any time. The hardest part of healing after losing someone you love is to recover “the you” that went away with them. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethon.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Fenner Family.
