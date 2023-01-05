ELIZABETHTON - Terry Waldon Oaks, age 76, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Signature Health and Rehab Center of Elizabethton, surrounded by his family. Terry was born in Carter County to the late Arthur and Selma Smith Oaks.

Terry retired from A.O. Smith Corporation in Johnson City after 30 years of service. He was a member of Stoney Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed sports, racing and talking to people. He was such a people person and never met a stranger.