ELIZABETHTON - Terry Waldon Oaks, age 76, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Signature Health and Rehab Center of Elizabethton, surrounded by his family. Terry was born in Carter County to the late Arthur and Selma Smith Oaks.
Terry retired from A.O. Smith Corporation in Johnson City after 30 years of service. He was a member of Stoney Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed sports, racing and talking to people. He was such a people person and never met a stranger.
Those left to cherish his many memories include his wife, Rosalee (Grindstaff) Oaks of Elizabethton; his son, Ryan (Sarah) Oaks of Elizabethton; his daughter, Amanda (Mike) Little of Elizabethton; his grandchildren, Destiny Little, Nathaniel Oaks, TJ Little, Emily Little, Nicole Oaks, Mackinze Oaks, Sean Clawson, Makenzie Presnell, Camdan Eckland and Oliver Frazier.
A memorial service to celebrate Terry’s life will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Saturday, January 7, 2023 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor David Foster, Pastor Steve Davis and Pastor Matt Smith officiating. His daughter, Amanda Little, will provide a eulogy for her dad. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the memorial service on Saturday or at the residence of his daughter at other times.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in Terry’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2319 Browns Mill Road, Johnson City, TN 37604.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Oaks family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Terry Waldon Oaks.