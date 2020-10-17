ELIZABETHTON - Terry Ray Dalton, Sr, 76, Elizabethton, Tn passed away on October 11, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Carter County and the son of the late Henry S. and Laura Perry Dalton. He was a 1962 graduate of Elizabethton High School. He was also preceded in death by his brother John Dalton and his sister Flo Allen.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Carol Ann Gouge Dalton, his son Terry Ray Dalton, Jr of the home, his son Mark (Angela) Dalton and his precious grandson Nicholas Dalton all of Elizabethton. The family would like to express a heartfelt Thank You to all the neighbors of Green Valley Lane in Hunter for all of the prayers, mowing the yard, food, and loving cards. Their generosity has meant the world to this family in their time of extreme need.
There are no service planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Dalton Family.