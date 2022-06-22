GRAY - Terry Ralph Shipley, 73, of Gray passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at The Cranberry House in Newland, NC with his family by his side. He was a native of Washington County and was a son of the late Cecil and Mary Cross Shipley. Ralph helped everyone and was a hardworking man. He loved going to Church, singing in the choir and watching westerns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Larry Raphael (twin brother), Cecil Lee (Doc), William (Dub), James and George Shipley; two sisters, Pauline Shipley Ward and Marie Lowe.
Survivors include two brothers, Charles and Ronnie Shipley; three sisters, Vivian Huff and husband, Steven, Judy Shipley and Ruth Mohlar; also, several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 25, 2022 in the Gray Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Grindstaff officiating.
Vivian (sister) would like to express a special thank you to Nancy Jenkins, Teresa Shipley, Debbie Tyree and Melissa Shipley.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com.