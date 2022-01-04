JONESBOROUGH - Terry Proffitt was born on February 16, 1958 in Marshall, NC. He passed peacefully at his home in Jonesborough, TN surrounded by his family on January 3, 2022. He was 63 years old.
Terry will be warmly remembered by those who knew him as someone who loved life, enjoyed making others laugh, and never knew a stranger. He loved his children and his grandchildren immensely and was devoted to his family.
He will be remembered as one who loved the local church and gave many years of his life in service to Christ’s church as a member, deacon, and lead pastor. He loved children and invested a great deal of time in the next generation specifically through foster care and youth ministry.
Terry was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Teresa Proffitt; his father, Jack Proffitt; and his brothers Doug Proffitt and Lonnie Proffitt. He is survived by his mother, Linda Proffitt; his two sons Terry Jr. of Jonesborough TN, and Adam (Allison) of Johnson City TN; his loving grandchildren, Robbie Proffitt of Jonesborough TN, Isabella Proffitt of Johnson City TN, and Jack Proffitt of Johnson City TN; his sisters Myra Ball, Teresa Buckner, and Bula McGraw; his brothers Gary Proffitt, Michael Proffitt, and Randy Proffitt. Terry also leaves behind a large network of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, January 6th at 2pm at Foster Creek Baptist Church with Ken Parker, Adam Proffitt, and Tim Tapp presiding. Terry will be interred at Laurelton Chapel Cemetery in a family service at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Proffitt Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by his family.