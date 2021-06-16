ERWIN - Terry Lynn Tipton, Jr., age 43, Erwin, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 11, 2021. He had lived most of his life in Unicoi County. Terry is the son of Terry Lynn Tipton, Sr. and Debbie Tipton.
Terry was employed by Pepsi Cola Company as a geo driver for the past three years. He had previously worked at CSX Transportation for ten years. He attended Chestoa Baptist Church. Terry enjoyed fishing, drawing, and most of all taking pictures was his biggest hobby. He loved his kids and spending time with them.
Terry was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Irene Tipton Mashburn.
In addition to his parents, Terry Lynn and Debbie Tipton, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Kimberly Tipton, three children: Austin, Aaron, and Emily; maternal grandmother, Nellie Williams; mother-in-law, Jeanette Quillen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joe and April Quillen; his special fur baby, Harper; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, June 18, 2021, in the Robert Ledford Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with Rev. Roger Hilemon and Pastor Alan Jones officiating. Music will be provided by Darren Higgins, Kevin Laws, and Bobby Ramsey. Pallbearers will be Austin Tipton, Aaron Tipton, Joseph Quillen, Justin Riddle, Travis Peake, and Eric Taylor. Committal service will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, June 19, 2021, in the Evergreen Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 AM Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
