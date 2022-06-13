WATAUGA - Terry Lynn Smith, 60, Watauga passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was a native of Bad Axe, Michigan and was a son of the late Charles and Anna White Smith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Edward Smith.
Terry was a very outgoing person and liked meeting new people and was a very kind person to all he knew. He loved old classic country music and was never without his radio. Terry enjoyed being with friends, family and caregivers. He enjoyed shopping and going out to eat. His favorite time of the year was Christmas, which started months before the season. Terry loved Jesus and he knew Jesus loved him. His endless energy was truly amazing. Heaven shines a little brighter now.
Survivors include his brothers, Douglas Smith and his wife, Tracey of Elizabethton and Michael Smith and his wife, Rosa of Sacramento, California; also his Dawn of Hope family.
There will be a private family graveside service held at a later date in the family cemetery. The family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff of Enhanced Support Services for the wonderful care and compassion they provided Terry through the years, these folks are truly amazing people.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Smith family.