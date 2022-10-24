On October 23, 2022, Terry Len Estep, 69, walked into the arms of Jesus. He was the son of the late Rex and Ruth Oliver Estep and was born in Carter County on February 15, 1953. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Jonathan Estep; a sister, Sue Soloman; his precious “Aunt Ruby” Oliver in 2021 and his beloved black lab “Sarah” who he lost in January 2022.

Terry was a 1971 graduate of Unaka High School and was the former owner and mechanic of Milligan Auto Care. He was a member of Dungan Chapel Baptist Church.

