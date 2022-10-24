On October 23, 2022, Terry Len Estep, 69, walked into the arms of Jesus. He was the son of the late Rex and Ruth Oliver Estep and was born in Carter County on February 15, 1953. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Jonathan Estep; a sister, Sue Soloman; his precious “Aunt Ruby” Oliver in 2021 and his beloved black lab “Sarah” who he lost in January 2022.
Terry was a 1971 graduate of Unaka High School and was the former owner and mechanic of Milligan Auto Care. He was a member of Dungan Chapel Baptist Church.
Terry enjoyed cooking and made a great meatloaf and the best mashed potatoes. He loved spending time with his family, listening to Elvis and watching the leaves turn in the fall. Christmas was his favorite time of year – the more lights the better! Even his deer heads has Christmas hats. He loved collecting santas.
Those left to cherish his many memories include his wife of forty-four years, Anna Tester Estep; his children, Lora Hensley (Keith) of Johnson City; Travis Estep (Teina) Jonesborough; and Timothy Estep of the home; his grandchildren, Nikki Hyatt, Mitchell Hyatt, Slagle Shell, Tyler Estep, Thaddeus Estep, Thatcher Estep, Trentin Estep, Chasity Davis and Alexis Davis; two great-grandson’s, Michael and Carson; two sisters, Peggy Estep and Sandra Estep, father-in-law Bill Tester; mother-in-law, Carolyn Tester; sister and brother-in-law, Lynn Tester and Don Miller; a brother-in-law, Tommy Tester, former sister-in-law, Robin Brunner; special uncle and aunt-in-law, Allen and Dianna Blevins; special “nieces”, Amy Oliver and Libby Oliver Johnson (Jimmy) and “Papaw Terry” to Eli Johnson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A graveside service to honor Terry’s life will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Ensor Cemetery with Doug Rasnick officiating. Active pallbearers will be Nikki, Mitchell, Slagle, Tyler, Thaddeus, Don Miller and Tommy Tester. Honorary pallbearers are Thatcher, Trentin, Bill Tester, Allen Blevins, Mike Johnson, Michael and Lane Sparks and Jake Fagan. Everyone will meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 12:30 PM to go in procession to the cemetery. The family requests that everyone may come as you are as Terry was a blue jeans and flannel shirt kind of guy.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643, Wounded Warriors Project, P.O Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 and St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to your favorite charity of your choice.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, Elizabethton (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the Estep family.