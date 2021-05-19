GRAY - Terry Lee Gibson, 70, Gray, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness surrounded by his family.
Terry was born in Roanoke, VA to the late Theodore Earl Gibson and Ruth Rouse Gibson. He graduated from Tennessee High School. Terry retired from Free Service Tire after 40+ years of service.
In recent years he thoroughly enjoyed coaching youth league sports in Elizabethton to a great bunch of kids and rarely missed any of his grandkids' games. He was always their number one fan.
Terry was an avid softball player for several Bristol, TN teams and a long-time member of the men’s bowling league at Belmont Lanes. Terry’s favorite pastime was fishing, a hobby he enjoyed with his grandsons. A good day to Terry was sitting on a bank somewhere with his friends and family fishing. He was fun, a jokester and loved to hang out with friends for a day or night of laughter.
Family was very important to Terry, he loved his children and grandkids. He was a fun and active granddaddy, a loving father and husband. A grouch when hungry, competitive and fiercely protective of anything and anyone he loved.
Our family would like to thank the very special nurses and staff at JCMC on 2200, including: Bobbie Jo, Austin, Kayla, Melissa, Lawrence, and Shelby, as well as Teresa and Holly from 2400 ICU. A very special thanks to Dr. Benjamin Whitfield for his honesty, encouragement , concern and care of Terry.
In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by one sister-in-law, Kaye Shull, and two fur babies, Tipper and Wuss Gibson.
Survivors include: his wife, Jewell Gibson, the love of his life for 28 years; one son, David Primeau (Michelle); two daughters, Karen Edmundson (Cory) and Kelly Gochenour (Matt); four grandchildren, Taylor Gibson, Peyton Primeau, Conner Edmundson, and Nic Primeau; one sibling, Don Gibson; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Kinser (aka S.H.) and Marie Strong; and one beloved couch buddy, Gabby Gibson. Terry also leaves behind numerous close friends, especially Brian Palagyi his fishing buddy, Coy Proffitt, Ron Brady, and Kena Kappelman.
A service will be held at 7 PM on Friday, May 21, 2021 following visitation from 5 PM to 7 PM at Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City. (423) 282-1521. Memories and condolences may be shared with the Gibson family via www.morrisbaker.com.