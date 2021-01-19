ABINGDON, VA - Terry Lee Diaz, of Abingdon, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 18, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 17, 1964, the son of Antoinette Puckett Diaz and the late Rodolfo Diaz Sr.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Rodolfo “Rudy” Diaz Jr.
Mr. Diaz was a pipefitter with Plumbers & Steam Fitters Local 538 in Johnson City, TN. He enjoyed watching racing, football and tinkering with construction projects around the house.
Those left to cherish Terry’s memory include his mother Antoinette; his son, Dalton Diaz (Erin); grandchildren, Little Ann, Davis and Rosston Diaz; sisters, Gloria Good and Tonette Burckhardt (Robert). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
An entombment service will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 3:30 pm, at Washington County Memory Gardens, Johnson City, TN. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our families and guests we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID-19 guidelines. We ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask, and observe all social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, contributions ca be made to MSA | Medical Services of America Home Health & Hospice, 574 Cummings St, Abingdon, VA 24211.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Diaz family during this difficult time.