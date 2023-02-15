Terry Lee Crawford Feb 15, 2023 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PINEY FLATS - Terry Lee Crawford, age 79, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at his home.For full service information and to leave condolences and memories with the Crawford family, please visit www.montevistafunerals.comArrangements for Mr. Terry Lee Crawford and his family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631. Sign up to Johnson City Press Today! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Johnson City Press Today Breaking News Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food Lunch Specials Arts & Entertainment Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you ON AIR