JOHNSON CITY - Terry Lee “Coach” Crowe, 67, Johnson City passed away Thursday December 9, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a son of the late Manuel and Geraldean Arnett Crowe. Terry started his career teaching and coaching at Jonesborough Middle School. After several years in the classroom, he continued his career as Administrator of Jonesborough Middle School, first as assistant principal under Dr. Norm Davis and later as principal.
Terry was a model of the servant-leader in his home and his professional life. His greatest pride and joy were his children, grandchildren and friends. Terry’s love for his Savior and for others were rooted in relationships that were deep and long-lasting. He coached and mentored hundreds of young men and women. Later as an administrator he did the same for countless teachers and future educational leaders. Terry’s playfulness, sense of humor and sincere love for others will always be remembered. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Sherman Darrell “Pappy” Crowe and two sisters, Mary Dean Ward and Betty Diehl.
Survivors include his loving wife, Glenda Price Crowe; his children, Tara Hodges and husband, Jason, Alison Slawson and husband, Derren, Dr. Joshua Cates and wife, Veronica and Lauren Ladd and husband, Patrick. His grandchildren, Caleb Hodges, Jon Carter Hodges, Emilee Grace Hodges, Sophia Slawson, Olivia Slawson and Nora Jane Slawson; a sister, Billie Jean Street and husband, Jerry; several nieces and nephews; many others were so important to Terry but three young men stand out – his best friend and fishing buddy, Michael Whitson, his assistant principal for many years and loyal friend, Brandon McKee, and Phil Stuart, the little boy who taught him that coaching was not about winning, but about loving the young men who are spending time with you.
Funeral services for Terry will be conducted at 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Jeremy Dykes officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, December 16, 2021 in the Roselawn Memory Park, South Roan Street, Johnson City. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 AM.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245