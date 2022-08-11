JOHNSON CITY - It is with deep sadness that we announce Terry Lee Bussen, 89, of Johnson City, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at home with her loving husband, Jim, at her side.

Terry was born in Columbus, Ohio, on September 17, 1932, to Herbert and Clara Rabold. Terry lived a very full and happy life surrounded by her family and friends. She is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, James O. Bussen; loving children, Karen Huntzinger, Thomas Huntzinger, John (Julie) Huntzinger, Karen (James) Kimbleton, Rita (Michael) Flesch, Barbara Berry (fiancé Wayne Blackmon), Joseph (Connie) Huntzinger, Mary (Eric) Hauth, Melanie Hart, Roger (Kim) Huntzinger, and Helen (Eric) Lacher; 21 grandchildren; 28 greatgrandchildren; three great-greatgrandchildren; brother-in-law, Reverend Robert Bussen; nieces and nephews; and a host of loving friends and neighbors.

