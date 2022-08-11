JOHNSON CITY - It is with deep sadness that we announce Terry Lee Bussen, 89, of Johnson City, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at home with her loving husband, Jim, at her side.
Terry was born in Columbus, Ohio, on September 17, 1932, to Herbert and Clara Rabold. Terry lived a very full and happy life surrounded by her family and friends. She is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, James O. Bussen; loving children, Karen Huntzinger, Thomas Huntzinger, John (Julie) Huntzinger, Karen (James) Kimbleton, Rita (Michael) Flesch, Barbara Berry (fiancé Wayne Blackmon), Joseph (Connie) Huntzinger, Mary (Eric) Hauth, Melanie Hart, Roger (Kim) Huntzinger, and Helen (Eric) Lacher; 21 grandchildren; 28 greatgrandchildren; three great-greatgrandchildren; brother-in-law, Reverend Robert Bussen; nieces and nephews; and a host of loving friends and neighbors.
Terry is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Ann Chamberlain; little brother, Herman Rabold; husband, John M. Huntzinger; son, Ralph Huntzinger; and many much-loved aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws.
Terry was passionate about her Roman Catholic faith, and she was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City. Arrangements are entrusted to Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Ave, Johnson City. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E Lakeview Dr, Johnson City, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 am. The Reverends Dustin Collins and Robert Bussen will officiate. Following cremation, Terry will be inurned at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio.
The family wishes to convey our heartfelt gratitude to Amedisys of Johnson City for the excellent care and gentleness provided to Terry while in hospice care, and to her beloved friends and caregivers Mary Alice Basconi, Alan and Linda McDowell, and Peter and Betty Porta for their many acts of love and kindness. We are forever grateful.