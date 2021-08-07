SEYMOUR - Terry "Joe" Talmedge Godsey, age 67, of Seymour, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Born in Johnson City, Tennessee on April, 6, 1953. Joe was a graduate of Science Hill High School, attended ETSU and graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. After retiring from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory he enjoyed being able to spend more time traveling. He is preceded in death by his parents, James "Huff" Franklin Godsey, Jr., and Nancy "Nannie" Evelyn Loudy. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen "Kathy" Potts Godsey and extended family. A special thanks to Dr. Robert Bertoli and Dr. Susan Newman at the University of Tennessee Cancer Clinic, who developed and oversaw Joe's treatment plan and all the parties who helped carry it out. This included the doctor's nurses, the technician's who did his radiation treatments, who Joe called his angels and UT Home Health Care and UT Hospice staff who couldn't have been any kinder or more supportive. In lieu of flowers and in memory of her husband Kathy is requesting individuals consider a contribution to the Stephens Cancer Care Gift Fund at UT Medical Center. Gifts can be made online at www.utmedicalcenter.org/givenow/ or sent to the Development Office at: 2121 Medical Center Way, Suite 110, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920. Family and friends will meet Monday, August 9, 2021 at Monte Vista Memorial Park, 1900 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, TN 37601, for a 2:00 PM graveside service. Rocky Glenn to officiate. Online condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
