JOHNSON CITY - Terry Jane Powell, age 76 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at her home. She was a daughter of the late William and Hazel Carroll Neal, born to them on March 4, 1945 in Johnson City. She graduated high school from Boones Creek High School and then attended Steed College. Terry united in marriage to Richard W. Powell and from this union four children were born.
Terry was a charter member of North Johnson City Baptist Church where she worked with the Girls in Action (GA) program, Sunday school, children’s church, and was a member of the choir. Throughout her life, Terry was firm in her faith. Even upon her death, she left a note urging her family to keep their faith in God and follow His guidance.
Along with her parents, Terry is preceded in death by two brothers, William Jack Neal and Johnny Patton Neal.
Terry is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Richard W. Powell; her four children, Julie Marie Tester, Richard Jason Powell (Alison), Brian Joseph Powell (Melissa) and Jonathon Alexander Powell (Sarah); her grandchildren, Chris Tester, Katie Powell, Ally Powell, Maura Powell, Matthew Powell, Alex Powell, Ricky Powell, and Sloane Powell; her sisters; Barbara Staten, Martha Hall, Judy Bennett, Saundra Owens (Mike), and Rita Umbarger (Steve).
A private, family funeral service for Terry Jane Powell will be conducted on November 20, 2021 at 12 noon in the Mausoleum Chapel of Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Richard J. Powell officiating. Special Music provided by Katie and Ally Powell. Those attending the service should arrive prior to 12 noon Eastern Time at the Monte Vista’s Mausoleum Chapel, 1900 East Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601.
A committal service will be held directly following the funeral service in the Monte Vista Memorial Park with John Hall, Todd Owens, Jeremy Owens, Brian Powell, Jon Powell, Chris Tester, Matthew Powell, and Alex Powell serving as pallbearers. Ricky J. Powell will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to North Johnson City Baptist Church, 305 Ferndale, Johnson City, TN 37604.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Smokey Mountain Home Health Care and Hospice for their compassionate and loving care during her final days.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.