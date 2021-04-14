JOHNSON CITY - Terry Gene Pickering, 51, Johnson City passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Greeneville Community Hospital East. He was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City. Terry had worked in construction most of his life. He was a member of Oakdale Union Church in Limestone. He enjoyed fishing, outdoors and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Colbert Riddle.
Survivors include his mother, Julia Pat Taylor of Johnson City; three daughters, Heather Pickering and Mindy Pickering both of Limestone and Lyndsey Pickering of Johnson City; two sons, Jordan Hughes of Limestone and Bill Young of Limestone; two brothers, Troy Pickering and Eddie Taylor of Johnson City; ten grandchildren, Mason, Marley, Makenleigh, Montana, Juliana, Athena, Baby Hughes and Baby Young; special nephew, Brandon Pickering; special friends, Rick Metcalf and Wade Bulla; many other special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services for Terry will be conducted at 4:00 PM Friday, April 16, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor E.L. Wheeler officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until the service hour.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245