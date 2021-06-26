JOHNSON CITY - Terry Dean Leach, 76, Johnson City passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at NHC Healthcare. He was a native of Johnson City and was a son of the late Lawrence and Goldie Combs Leach. Terry had worked as a truck driver for Dogwood Oil Company for many years. He was a member of McKinley Bible Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Tommy Leach; two sisters, Janice Lunsford and Patricia Canter.
Survivors include three sons, Tim Leach, Matthew Leach and Terry Dean Leach, Jr and his wife, Amber all of Johnson City; a sister, Brenda Canter and husband Larry of Johnson City; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and extended family members.
A memorial service for Terry will be conducted at 7:00 PM Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at McKinley Memorial Bible Church, 104 McKinley Church Rd, Johnson City with Pastor Lennie Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until the service hour.