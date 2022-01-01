COPPELL, TX - Terry David Haas, 66, of Coppell, Texas passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Terry was born in El Paso, TX on April 11, 1955, to the late James and Charlene Haas. Terry grew up in Johnson City TN, attended St. John’s Episcopal Church, graduated from Science Hill High School and attended East Tennessee State University. He later moved to Columbia SC where he met his wife, Joni, and then to Coppell, TX where he spent the last and best 23 years of his life.
Over his lifetime Terry worked selling sporting equipment across the southeast and with his brother in the construction business in South Carolina. Terry never met a stranger. His unique ability to talk to anyone established him a network of many friends. His joyful personality and gravely southern voice will be remembered and missed by many. He loved fishing and hunting with his brothers and friends, followed almost every kind of sports and most recently attending concerts of his old favorite bands on weekends. He was a fantastic cook and was known for his beef jerky and holiday party mix! Everyone who sampled came back for more each year.
As a devoted husband, stepfather, brother, bother-in-law and uncle, family was most important to Terry. There wasn’t a month that went by that his nieces and nephews didn’t receive a Texas care package from him. His great nephews were the first recipients of Buc-ee’s T-shirts in North Carolina! He was known for his Christmas prank presents and affinity for nicknames for all family members. Terry greatly enjoyed his trips back home every fourth of July and Christmas, where he would reconnect with his family and many lifetime friends.
Survivors include his wife, Joni Haas, Stepdaughter, Amanda Wagner (Tyler) of Dallas, Tx; sister, Cindy Meredith of Johnson City, Tn; brothers, Mike Haas (Janet) of Irmo, SC: Joe Haas (Leslie) of Johnson City, Tn. Nieces and nephews are Martha Douglas Frye (Tim) of Charlotte, NC; Jim Haas (Jessica) of Charlotte, NC; Kaitlyn Haas Garrison (Patrick) of James Island, SC; Eve Haas of Columbia, SC; Watkins Meredith, Johnson City, Tn. Great nephews are Lane Frye, Wade Frye, George Frye, Henry Haas and Hudson Haas, of Charlotte, NC. Brother-in-law, Mike Brown (Jana), niece Ashley Erdman (Brent) and niece Caitlin Atwell (Clay) of Dallas. Sister-in- law, Amy Fish and daughter Kenzie of Nashville, Tn.
A celebration of life for Terry will be given later. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made to any of the three charities that Joni and Terry have supported over the years:
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; https://www.stjude.org/
St. Joseph’s Indian School; https://www.stjo.org/
St. Labre Indian School; https://www.stlabre.org/
In memory of:
Terry D. Haas