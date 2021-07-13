ELIZABETHTON - Terry Allen Ward, 72, Elizabethton went to be with his Lord Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was born July 12, 1948 in Elizabethton to the late Robert Eugene & Dorothy Alice Ward. He was a graduate of the Bockeye High School, Medina, Ohio. He was in the Construction business. He was also a Pastor who loved serving his Lord, had served the following churches, Cobbs Creek Baptist Church, Butler, Watauga First Baptist Church and Snow Memorial Baptist Church, Johnson City. He was a member of Unaka Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Ward and a sister: Linda Wolf.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years: Diane Ward. Two Daughters: Kimberly Ward and Melissa (Kenneth) Joyner. Two Grandchildren: Zachary (Summer) Phipps and James Joyner. His Great Grandson: Colton Allen Phipps. A brother: Larry (Sylvia) Ward. Several nieces & nephews.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Doug Hinshaw and Rev. Bill Duncan officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. No flowers, please. Please make donations to the donors favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Ward family