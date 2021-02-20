Terri Renee Jones Kaser, 56, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at her home in Port Orange, Florida. She was born April 22, 1964 in Johnson City, TN to the late Mary and Kenneth Jones. Terri was employed as a Chemist at King Pharmaceuticals and Bartended at the VFW and Elk’s Lodge in Elizabethton, TN. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She leave behind to cherish her memory, her husband, James “Jim” Kaser and family, son Jeffrey Lenn Woliver, Sister Linda York and Husband Ricky and their family, Brother Gary Jones.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date