Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies.
Terri of Elizabethton went to Heaven to be with the Lord, Monday, after a short battle with cancer. She was a graduate of Cloudland High School. She was a homemaker who loved the Lord, loved taking care of her family, her furry companions Scruffy and Rowdy; she loved working in her flowers, and was the first to help anyone in need. Surely our loss is Heaven’s Gain. Terri was preceded in death by her parents: Bill and Maxine Freeman Arwood; uncles, James and Luther Arwood, a sister, Peggy Arwood McMahan; a brother, Don Arwood; her aunts, Gladys Street and Juanita Honeycutt and a special cousin, Connie Gouge. She attended Doe River Baptist Church.
Those left to share her memory include her husband and best friend, Rocky Hughes; the Twinkle in her eye, her son Joshua; beloved sisters, Angie (Jim) Tribble and Jeanette (Roy) Street; a special cousin, Steve (Pooh Bear) Arwood; a special sister-in-law, Ruth Smith and Desarry; a special aunt, Gearldine Arwood; two special cousins, Clint Gouge and Cole Gouge; a very special niece, Lori (Thomas) Osborne and their children; and her nephews, Cody Street and Scotty Arwood.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Randy English officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022 in the Arwood Family Cemetery, Cove Creek, Roan Mountain. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home prior to the service. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Signature Health for the excellent care Terri received during her stay there. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hughes family.