JOHNSON CITY - Terresa Lynn Ward, 59, of Johnson City passed away April 15, 2021. She was born July 29, 1961 in Kingsport, TN. Terresa retired from Eastman Chemical Company after 31 years of employment. Married to wife, Laura Lanelle for 26 years. She attended North Ridge Community Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jeanette Ward.
Terresa is survived by her spouse, Laura Lanelle; father, C.D. Ward; sister, Kimberly Ward; three stepsons, Robbie, Johnny and Billy Byrd; nine grandchildren; one great grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Robbie Byrd, Pastor Johnny Byrd and Rev. Phipps Sams officiating.
Graveside services will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.