Teri Lynn Williams Young departed this life April 5, 2022. She was born in Baltimore, MD and was a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She worked as a CNA for many years.
Survivors include her son, Jordan Young; daughter, Melanie Young; special friend, Steve Bristol; two grandchildren, KaLeah Young and MaLasia Young; brother, Christopher Clawson; and two sisters, Amy Williams and Paula Ayers.
A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 5:00pm from Browns Chapel Church in Elizabethton, TN.
Professional service and care of Ms. Teri Lynn Williams Young and family are entrusted to Birchette Mortuary and Cremation Service Inc. (423)926-6013