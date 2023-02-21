JOHNSON CITY - Teresa “TJ” Jackson, 67, of Johnson City, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a lifelong resident of Johnson City, and daughter of the late Betty Ann Arnold.
Teresa spent forty-five years working in administration positions for Ballad Health, retiring from Corporate Audit and Compliance under a Vice President.
She liked to keep her hands busy, usually halfway through a crafting project. If she wasn’t found knitting, she might be found cooking, a talent that allowed her to host most family dinners with no complaints. Teresa also loved to travel, especially if the trip ended at the beach. Whenever she decided to be still, you could count on one of her beloved dogs, Cocoa and Boomer, to be at her side.
In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by: husband, Charles “Wayne” Jackson, and two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Those surviving include: daughter, Rachel Scalf and husband Terrence; son, Jason “Andy” Jackson; sister, Faye Greene and husband Jerry; brothers, Paul Miller and David Miller; grandchildren, Aaron, Kristina, and Kaitlyn; several nieces and nephews including special niece Janice and special nephew John; as well as numerous friends.
The family of Teresa Jackson will receive friends from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM. Burial will take place at 1:00 PM the following day, Friday, February 24, 2023, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those attending are asked to arrive at the graveside by 12:50 PM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Jackson family. (423)282-1521
