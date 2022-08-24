ERWIN - Teresa K. Feger, 58, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 22, 2022. Teresa has been a resident of Erwin, TN for the last seven years.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Lynda (Clinton) Sweeny; a sister, Joyce Elaine Sweeny; maternal grandparents Hiawatha Lee and Henrietta (Pugh) Clinton and paternal grandparents Thomas B and Maggie (Markland) Sweeny.

