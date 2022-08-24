ERWIN - Teresa K. Feger, 58, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 22, 2022. Teresa has been a resident of Erwin, TN for the last seven years.
Teresa was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Lynda (Clinton) Sweeny; a sister, Joyce Elaine Sweeny; maternal grandparents Hiawatha Lee and Henrietta (Pugh) Clinton and paternal grandparents Thomas B and Maggie (Markland) Sweeny.
Teresa was a CNA for 22 years, working in various nursing homes and hospitals not only in Tennessee but several other states as well.
Teresa loved helping other people, especially the elderly who had no one else to depend on. She couldn’t stand to see someone suffering.
Teresa was of the Baptist faith, although she didn’t get to attend church as often as she liked. She was a true believer in the Lord and did her best to live right. She believed in treating everyone with love and respect.
Teresa’s favorite things to do were to spend time with her family as often as possible; they were her world. She also loved arts and crafts and her best time was spent picking on family, friends and coworkers. Everyone was picked on at one time or another.
Teresa leaves behind to cherish her memories, a very special loving; boyfriend, Bobby McLaughlin, two daughters, Shena M. Basler (Paul) of Johnson City, TN and Tara Abdon (Cody) of Lawrenceburg, IN; eight grandchildren, Catlin, Connor and Collin Basler of Johnson City, TN and Mia, Ava, Summer, Alex, and Jace Abdon of Lawrenceburg, IN; two sisters: Tina Kessler-Love (John) of Kingsport, TN and Donna Ward of Johnson City, TN; a very special spoiled nephew Gabriel Kessler; a step-nephew James Loftis and a step-niece Lilli (Alex) and their daughter, Evelyn Brown; a special stepdaughter, Sherry (Tony) Kelley of Erwin TN; step-granddaughter Elisha (Wade) Boles, Step-great grandchildren Jaden, Johnathan and Jacee Dean of Erwin and several aunts, uncles and cousins as well.
The family would like to thank Dr. J. and the cancer Team at the Johnson City Cancer Center, Dr. Garcia, Dr. Ruth, Dr. Covette and Lakebridge Nursing Home. A special thanks to Avalon Hospice and Dr. Dove.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel, Elizabethton with Pastors Alan & Doll Evans officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Feger family.