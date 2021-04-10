Teresa Elaine Randolph Gibson, age 66, of the Pinecrest Community in Johnson City, Tennessee peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from her residence surrounded by loved ones. Teresa was born in Johnson City to the late John Donald Randolph and Lucille Mullins Randolph.
Teresa was an adventurous, industrious, independent and bold woman of strong faith. She was a member of Shekinah Church in Kingsport, Tennessee and she was a wallpaper hanger by trade. Teresa loved interior improvement and provided many homes with her beautiful work. She enjoyed fishing, riding her bicycle, camping, her beloved dogs, reading and boating. Teresa also loved music and played the guitar.
Those left to cherish her many wonderful memories include a son, Clifton Gibson; her daughter, Trinity Gibson; her grandchildren: Ethan Henley, Julia Henley, Ella Henley, Andie Henley and Tessa Henley; her great grandchildren: Eliana Henley and Moses Henley; a brother, John Randolph and wife Wanda; and a sister, Sherry Randolph Clinton and husband Robert.
The family would like to especially thank Karen Miller, Terri Alsbrook and Amy Page for their wonderful care and love shown to Teresa.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Amedysis Hospice of Elizabethton, 1500 W. Elk Avenue, Suite 201, Elizabethton, TN 37643 or to your local animal shelter in memory of Teresa.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Gibson family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.