JONESBOROUGH - Teresa Diane Lee, age 62, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late David Smith and Mildred Denton Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve Smith and David Smith; and one sister, Judy Guin.
Teresa attended the Full Gospel Holiness Church in Johnson City and served as the secretary. She had previously worked in the cafeteria at the Johnson City Medical Center, drove the handicap van for TN Care Transportation of the TriCities, and was a caregiver. She was known for her faith and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Robert Lee; one son, Jason Austin; one granddaughter, Kadence Austin; two sisters, Connie Rodefer and Barbara Greene; lifelong friend, William Austin; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 12:00PM until 1:00PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Committal Service and Interment will follow at 1:30PM in the Chapel Garden at Roselawn Memory Gardens with Brother Robert Keller officiating.
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff on the 2nd Floor at the Johnson City Medical Center for all their love and care that was shown.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Lee family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Teresa Diane Lee and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.