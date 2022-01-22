JOHNSON CITY - Teresa Diane Kelly, 64, of Johnson City, went to be with the Lord the evening of Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness.
Teresa was a lifelong resident of Johnson City, where she was born on January 12, 1958 to Ruby and Ralph Workman. She attended Science Hill High School and went on to attend East Tennessee State University where she received her Associate Degree in Nursing, dedicating her life to the profession and blessing others with her care. She spent over 20 years nursing until she retired from the Veteran’s Administration.
In 1976, she met the love of her life, Richard Kelly, and they were married on July 9th of that year. They spent 45 wonderful years married.
She devoted her life to the Lord’s work, teaching countless Sunday School classes, but her real passion was caring for the children in the nursery. She was well loved in every church she attended for being a shepherd of the little ones and picking every child she encountered a special outfit to wear. She was a current member of CrossLife Church in Johnson City.
Teresa’s beautiful memory will be continued by: her cherished husband, Richard; sons, Jeremy and Nick; daughter-in-law, Jennifer; and beyond-beloved grandson, Ramsey. She is also survived by: sisters, Mary Jane Scott, Marie Thomason, Amber Leach and husband Dean; brother, James Workman and wife Linda; her lifelong best friend, Bobbie Hensley; and several nieces, nephews, friends, and other loved ones.
The family of Teresa Kelly will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at River of Life Baptist Church (823 N Austin Springs Road, Piney Flats, TN 37686) with funeral service immediately following at 12:00 PM. Pastors David Anglin and Donnie Humphrey will officiate. A committal service will be held later that day at 2:00 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Family has requested that everyone attending please wear a mask and social distance throughout the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Crosslife Church, 4 Wesley Ct, Johnson City, TN 37601.
