Teresa Diane Campbell Huff Stevens, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, after a lengthy illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cameron and Mildred Campbell, her first husband, Donald Huff and first-born son, Jamican Christopher Huff, her brothers, Gary Hicks, Charles, Junior, William and Gene, her sisters, Margert, Doris and Zella, nephews, Charles “Chuck” Campbell Jr., Charles Walk, and nieces, Mitzi and Tammy.
Tresa Diane was survived by her husband, Gary Stevens, one birth son, Brandon, two adopted sons, Wesley and Cameron, three adopted daughters, Alyssa, Jadah, Rose, one grandson, Camden Stevens, and several beloved foster daughters and sons.
She dedicated her life to rescuing abused, abandon and neglected children, and also cats for HSWC.
There will be a memorial service held 12, Noon, Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Cherokee Mountain Church, 201 Cherokee Mountain Road, Jonesborough, TN, 37659.
Condolences may be sent to the Stevens family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821