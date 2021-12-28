ELIZABETHTON - Teresa Dell Peeks Norris, 65, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born August 25, 1956 in Boone, North Carolina to the late David & Mattie McConnell Peeks. Teresa was a 1974 graduate of Elizabethton High School. She was self-employed at Credit Collection Company. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Elizabethton. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and playing cards with her sisters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Norma Hill.
Survivors include her daughters: Sara Loudermilk Propst (Laban Propst), Knoxville and Whitney Norris Turner (Landon Turner), Elizabethton. Her Grandchildren: Rilyn Propst, Wesley Propst, Sophia Turner, Ivy Turner, Scarlett Turner and Josie Turner. Two Sisters: Jerri Sue Peeks and Pamela Perry.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Teresa Norris will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 with Pastor Todd Hallman and Mr. John Bunn officiating. Active Pallbearers will be: Landon Turner, Laban Propst, Matthew Myers, Lanny Norris, Richard Myers and Jimmy Watson. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Tom & Dora Swafford, Jamie Moore, Mary Luper, Donna Smith and Kathy Isakson. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Teresa to the Isaiah House, 1705 State Line Road, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with service at 2 p.m. and graveside ceremony at Happy Valley Memorial Park immediately following. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Norris family.