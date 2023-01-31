ROAN MOUNTAIN - Teresa Ann Tolley, age 72, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Waters of Roan Highlands. Teresa was born in Washington County, Tennessee to the late William Matthew Tolley and Margorie Ethel Tolley. In addition to her parents, Teresa was also preceded in death by her twin brother, Terry Tolley; and a sister, Norma J. Cox.

Teresa was a homemaker and was of the Christian faith.

