ROAN MOUNTAIN - Teresa Ann Tolley, age 72, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Waters of Roan Highlands. Teresa was born in Washington County, Tennessee to the late William Matthew Tolley and Margorie Ethel Tolley. In addition to her parents, Teresa was also preceded in death by her twin brother, Terry Tolley; and a sister, Norma J. Cox.
Teresa was a homemaker and was of the Christian faith.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two children, Shannon Peters and Shane Peters, both of Johnson City, TN; two grandchildren, Tristan Peters and Hunter Peters, both of Johnson City, TN; and three sisters, Irene Michaud of Vermont and Barbara Gould and Jacqueline Birchfield both of Elizabethton, TN.
A graveside service to honor and remember Teresa will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 PM on Friday.
