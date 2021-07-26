JOHNSON CITY - Tereasa S. White, 74, Johnson City, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.
Tereasa was a Johnson City native and a lifelong Washington County resident. She was a daughter of the late J.E. Robinson and Maude Cretsinger Robinson Metcalf.
Tereasa was formerly employed as a Furniture Assembler with Empire Furniture and Gordon’s Furniture before retiring due to a decline in her health, and has been a homemaker for the past twenty years.
She was a member of the former Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ.
Tereasa was a caregiver by nature, always taking care of others, including her mother and brother.
She loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed cooking.
Tereasa is survived by her loving husband of thirty-nine years, Rickey “Hoss” White; six children, Tim Baker, Hope Phillips, Angel Hefty and husband Bob, Christy Smith, Travis Rosenbaum, all of Johnson City, John Baker and wife Angel, Greeneville; three brothers, Alan Robinson, Kenneth Robinson and Rickey Robinson, all of Johnson City; one sister, Joyce Lawson, Johnson City; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 8:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor Buddy Cretsinger, officiating. Special music will be provided by “Celestial City”.
The graveside committal service will be held Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. in Washington County Memory Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Those planning to attend are to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 A.M. to proceed to the cemetery.
The family will receive friends Tuesday prior to the service from 6:00–8:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, is honored to serve the White family. (928-6111)