"Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God." (Matthew 5:8).
FLORENCE, KY - Tempie Jean Wilkinson, age 76, of Florence, KY, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at her home. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who enjoyed quilting, westerns, reading her bible and listening to gospel music. Tempie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Dora Price; sister, Lucy Sheets; brother, Monroe Price; and grandson, Brandon Chamberlain.
Those left to cherish her memory are her four sisters, Kathryn Lewis, Joyce (Leonard) Repass, Nancy (Pete) Walker and Judy Keys; three brothers, Jess Price, Bill (Darlene) Price, and John Price; brother-in-law Glenn Sheets; three daughters, Sherri Chamberlain, Loretta (Charles) Bolton, and Eva (Richard) Dunn; six grandchildren, Richard (Kassi) Chamberlain Jr., Brett (Amanda) Chamberlain, Charles D. Bolton, Grant Wilkinson, Jason Dunn, and Symantha Dunn; and four great-grandchildren, Richard III, Lincoln, Isabelle, and Logan; many nieces and nephews, and her little dog, Trudy.
Services for Tempie will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Hobart Bradshaw officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will follow in the Lyons Cemetery, 1258 Dry Creek Road, Elizabethton. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
