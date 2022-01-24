JOHNSON CITY – Teddy Wayne McKeehan, 65, of Milligan College, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, following a courageous battle with COVID. He was born on June 10, 1956, to the late Ted McKeehan and Doris Walker McKeehan.
In addition to his parents, Teddy was preceded in death by Maxie Patton McKeehan, his college sweetheart to whom he was married for over 30 years.
After graduating from Happy Valley High School in 1974, Teddy played basketball at Steed College and received his BS in History from East Tennessee State University.
After teaching history and coaching basketball for a few years in Cherokee County, Georgia and 7 years at Volunteer High School in Church Hill, Tennessee, he and his late wife started McKeehan Lawn Service, which he ran for 37 years.
Teddy Wayne loved sports and was a diehard Florida Gator football fan. He also enjoyed playing golf with his brother, sister-in-law, uncles, and late father. Teddy was usually willing to go anywhere and do anything as long as it got him out of the house, but especially if it was a trip to Freddy’s for a turtle sundae. Every winter, he enjoyed taking extended trips to Las Vegas and Florida. For his talents in basketball, football, and track, he was inducted into the Happy Valley and Carter County Sports Halls of Fame in 2021. He was loved by all who met him.
Thus left to cherish his memory include his brother, Eddie Eugene (Sherry); sister, Sherry Ann Hunt (Dave); nieces, Brandi Forbes, Whitney Forbes, and Megan Patton; nephew, Seth Patton; great-niece, Logan Deakins; stepmother, Mary; stepsister, Lorri (Ronnie) Carver; mother-in-law, Wanda Patton; brother-in-law, Jeff Patton (Teresa); aunts, Nancy Verran (Don) and Betty Archer (Ron); uncles, William “Bud” (Loretta), Tony (Jane), Jackie (Kim), Bobby (Devonna), and Howard “Bud” (Phyllis); girlfriend, Kim Rowe.
Due to health and safety concerns, services will be private. Teddy will be buried at Patton-Simmons Cemetery in Johnson City.
Honorary pallbearers will include Teddy Wayne’s brother and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in Teddy’s honor is preferred to the American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html) or the American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give).
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.morrisbaker.com
Morris -Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City 423-282-1521 is serving the family.